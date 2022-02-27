.

Uttar Pradesh fifth phase assembly polls: Battle royale on the cards Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

Polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is underway. Voters will decide the fate of several heavyweight candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Chandra Maurya, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and State Minister Siddharth Nath Singh. Maurya will take on Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel from the Sirathu Assembly seat in Kaushambi district.