Varanasi is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party, and the Congress in the fray. Polling on these 54 seats marks the end of the month-long voting process in the politically crucial state that began on February 10. The nine districts going to the polls in the final phase of UP elections are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections began at 7 am today.