New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament on IAF chopper crash. An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying top Army officials crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 14 people including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots were on board the ill-fated chopper.