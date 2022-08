.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings started at 12 am on Monday after being adjourned within minutes of proceedings at 11 am. The parliamentary proceedings were disturbed over the controversial "Rashtrapatni" remark that triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and Congress last week.