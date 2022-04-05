.

Rajya Sabha LIVE: Govt likely to table DMC (Amendment) Bill today

The Centre is likely to table on Tuesday 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill further to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and be taken into consideration and to be passed. Last week, the Lok Sabha had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.