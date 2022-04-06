.

The Centre is likely to table the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bill which seeks to authorise "taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration."