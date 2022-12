.

Published on: 41 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Her mortal remains are being taken for the last rites. PM Modi was carrying her mortal remains.