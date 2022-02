.

PM Modi to unveil 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shortly unveiling 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the birth anniversary of the 11th-century saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad today. The 216 feet statue installed at Divya Saketham is billed as the world's second-largest statue in a sitting position at the 45-acre complex.