Mysuru (Karnataka): The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Karnataka are geared up to celebrate the main event of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 at Mysuru Palace in Mysuru. The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It is expected that over 15,000 participants will do yoga, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 21) at Mysuru in Karnataka and crores of people will participate in various IDY 2022 programmess being organised in India and across the world. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai, Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and official of the Ministry of Ayush and Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries will also take part at the main yoga event.