.

PM Modi speaks about Budget 2022 in his Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address Published on: 55 minutes ago



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Budget 2022 in his Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address. PM Modi said that the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents new hopes and opportunities for people and that it ensured the creation of jobs as well as the development of infrastructure in the country.