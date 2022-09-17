.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is releasing the cheetahs brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park ending India's 70 year long wait to have the fastest land animal prowling its forests again. The eight cheetahs from Namibia has finally arrived in India earlier in the day. The special chartered cargo flight bringing the big cats landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior.