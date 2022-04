.

Watch: PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Published on: 29 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the students and their parents, across the nation and overseas, in the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. The annual event is being held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium. PM Modi is addressing the students on how to cope with examination stress and related questions.