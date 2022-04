.

PM Modi inaugurates the Joint Conference of CM of the States and Chief Justices of High Courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also address the conference.