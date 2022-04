.

PM Modi inaugurates Prime Ministers' Museum

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers' Museum) which showcases the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers since independence. There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya and it is being inaugurated as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.