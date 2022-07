.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple projects at Deoghar, including an airport. Assam Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are also present with him. The Prime Minister will also pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show.