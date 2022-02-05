.

PM Modi kickstarts ICRISAT's 50th anniversary, will unveil Statue of Equality Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 35 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Hyderabad has kickstarted the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT and will inaugurate two research facilities. ICRISAT was first incepted on March 28, 1972, as part of a global institutional framework to share scientific agricultural breakthroughs and innovations that shall help overcome poverty, malnutrition, and environmental degradation in the harshest dryland regions of the world. Since then, the mission has achieved several milestones. He will also dedicate to the nation 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.