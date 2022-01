.

Parliament's Budget Session from today, Finance Minister to table Economic Survey Published on: 1 hours ago



New Delhi: With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses. President Ram Nath Kovind's cavalcade arrived at the Parliament as the budget session commences todaỵ He will deliver the President's Address to both House of the Parliament, shortly.