Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Published on: 1 hours ago

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave a notice for Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha over the postponement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.