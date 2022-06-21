.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: "There's a need to look at it from a perspective as Agnipath isn't a standalone scheme in itself. When PM Modi came to power in 2014, one of his prime priorities was how to make India secure and strong. That required many avenues, many steps - a multitude of them, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval told ANI. Broadly speaking, they come under the four heads. It requires equipment, it requires a change in systems and structures, it requires a change in technology, it requires change in manpower, policies and they have to be futuristic, he pointed out. Agniveers will never constitute the whole army. Those Agniveers who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training, and acquire experience over a period of time, he said on the training of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme.