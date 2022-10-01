.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited completes its 60th year

As Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited completed its 60th year the company's Managing Director, Sailaja Kiron, said the organization, which was set up by eminent industrialist Ramoji Rao in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, has worked to change the lives of the middle class financially across decades and has now transformed itself into a household name today.