.

Live: Mahakal Lok Corridor inauguration by PM Narendra Modi Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Shri Mahakal Lok Corridor is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM dedicates to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.