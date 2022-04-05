.

Parliament Live: Lok Sabha to discuss Ukraine discussion

Lok Sabha will discuss the issue of the Ukraine crisis under Rule 193. Earlier in the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla had agreed to allow a discussion for a short term on the same after demand from several political parties. Notices for Rule 193 have been given by RSP Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari. Discussion is likely to happen for two hours following which a reply will be given by Minister of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.