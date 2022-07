.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at the Parliament on Monday. "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," President Droupadi Murmu said.