.

LIVE: Narendra Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Station Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Station, the first ISO certified railway station in the country today. The station, that is designed on the lines of the famous Heidelberg railway station in Germany, was previously known as Habibganj station. The name was changed on November 13 following a gazette notification by the central government.