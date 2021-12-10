.

LIVE: Gun carriage with mortal remains of Gen Rawat heads to Brar Squadron Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

The funeral procession of deceased CDS General Bipin Rawat starts for his final resting place at the Brar Squadron. A ceremonial battery of 2233 Field Regiment is providing the gun carriage and 99 all ranks from the Army, Navy, and Air force and 33 members of the tri-services band have formed the front escort while 99 all ranks from the three Services will act as the rear escort.