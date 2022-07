.

Live: Chennai all set to host 44th Chess Olympiad Published on: 32 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world’s biggest chess event – the 44th International Chess Olympiad – at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai Thursday. It will is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram.