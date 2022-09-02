.

PM Modi commissioning INS Vikrant

Kochi (Kerala) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday. The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am. He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.