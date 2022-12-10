.

Passing Out Parade at IMA Dehradun LIVE Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 53 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

IMA Dehradun Passing Out Parade is in progress. This time 344 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) are to be passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Of them, 314 GCs are Indians and 30 belong to 11 friendly countries. After the Passing Out Parade, they will join their country's Army. Highest number of GCs belong to Uttar Pradesh and 30 GCs belong to Haryana and 29 belong to Uttarakhand. This year, PoP Chief Guest is Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri AVSM, VSM, GOC-In-C, Central Command.