.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch new political party Published on: 40 minutes ago |

Updated on: 4 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently, holds a public meeting at Sainik Colony in Jammu on Sunday. According to sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad wouls be launching his own political party.