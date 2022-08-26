.

In a first, SC proceedings go live; CJI Ramana to demit office

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of India, the Supreme Court is live streaming the proceedings on the matters under hearing today. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office on the same day. The top court in 2018 had allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".