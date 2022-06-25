.

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana has reached the US. He received a warm welcome at the New York airport. Krishna Ella, Founder and Chairman of Bharat Biotech India, Bharat Biotech MD Suchitra Ella, and Randhir Jaishwal, Consulate General of India, welcomed Chief Justice Ramana. The CJI is speaking at the Telugu Community of North America Meet and greet event at Edison in New Jersey.