The Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana is speaking at the India Community Centre at Milpitas in California. Justice Ramana is presently on a tour to America. Earlier, he visited Columbia University in New York City where he paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the library by garlanding his statue. He also paid a visit to the 'Scholars Lion' at Columbia University.