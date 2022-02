.

Assembly Polls 2022: Voting begins in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Published on: 1 hours ago

Voting in Punjab and select constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections is going on today after a gruelling period of campaigns by political parties. While voting is taking place in 117 constituencies of Punjab in a single phase, in Uttar Pradesh, the third phase has 627 candidates battling it out in 59 constituencies spanned over 16 districts.