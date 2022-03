.

ETV Bharat brings you the election results with its battery of field reporters from all the five election states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Perhaps, the only digital platform to have a ground presence in all the 690 Assembly constituencies across these five states. There are 6944 candidates in the fray and we'll be your trustworthy news network for the results update.