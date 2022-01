.

Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame merging with the Flame at National War Memorial



The eternal flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years on Friday. It will be merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial. The development comes days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The eternal flame known as Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed in 1972 below the India Gate arch to commemorate the soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.