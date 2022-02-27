Patna: Doctors at Paras Hospital in Bihar's capital Patna have removed over 60 per cent mass of the liver of an elderly woman suffering from gall bladder cancer to save her life.

Razia Khatoon from Motihari Bihar had gallbladder cancer, which had affected the blood supply system to the right side of her liver and the bile duct, Dr Nitin Kumar and Dr Akanksha Bajpai, treating the patient explained at a press conference on Saturday. Director Paras Hospital, Dr. AA Hai was also present on the occasion.

Dr Kumar, a gastro surgeon further explained that there were many challenges in treating a cancer patient as she was already having symptoms of jaundice. While jaundice obstructed chemotherapy, surgery could also not be carried out immediately due to the cancerous lump being very large, Dr Kumar added.

In such a scenario, the team bypassed the left side of the lever through a special apparatus termed 'Paclitaxel Transhepatic Bile Drainage Tube' in the medical jargon. This led to the insalubrious fluid leaking out of the body and within a few days jaundice subsided and then the ultrasound method was used for biopsy examination, in which the cancer was detected, Dr Kumar said.

This was followed by chemotherapy in four cycles, which reduced the size of the lump after which the surgery was carried out lasting six hours. The doctors removed more than 60% mass of the woman's right side of the liver infested by cancer thereby pulling her out of the jaws of death.

As per the doctors, the patient is recovering fast and is expected to regain the lost portion of her liver, which usually regenerates itself in full in two to three months. At Saturday's presser, Director Paras Hospital announced the setting up of the Liver Clinic at the hospital for treatment and surgery for all kinds of liver diseases. Dr AA Hai said that liver diseases are increasing very fast in Bihar largely attributed to alcohol consumption besides Diabetes, Fatty Liver and Hepatitis.

Liver problems are more prevalent in the coastal areas of the Ganges.