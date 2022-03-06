Ludhiana (Punjab): Harsirjan, a 12-year-old from Ludhiana has recorded his name in the India Book of Records for building an ultraviolet disinfection robot he has named UV21. Harsirjan is a seventh-grader and specialises in robotics.

The ultraviolet disinfection robot is effective in killing bacteria and has a 360-degree camera that can be controlled with the help of WiFi. Harsirjan completed the entire project in two months with help of his teacher. He started his training in Whizrobo in 2016. Whizrobo, an Edutech company, offers training and organises competitions in Robotics. The robot has been specially formulated in view of the conditions which arose during the pandemic and can be used in hospital factories or in homes. According to Harsirjan, it has cost him around Rs 15,000 to make the robot.

The robot, he said, works on a battery and can be easily carried anywhere. Harsirjan plans to get his innovation patented. The shortcomings will be rectified to reduce the cost price and the robot will be fully tested and launched in the market. “If a company contacts us, we can make other models,” he said. He said that his sole purpose to develop the project was to deal with the pandemic. The robot could eliminate bacteria from hospitals, factories, homes and schools.

As a child, Harsirjan was fascinated by cars, remote control systems and had a special interest in technology and robotics thus he started his training in Whizrobo. His teacher said that he is teaching robotics to the students as it is important these days to have basic knowledge of the technology. Harsirjan's mother said that she is very happy with the achievement and every parent should allow their child to work in their area of ​​interest.

