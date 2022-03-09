Washington: At the Apple launch event on Tuesday, the tech giant has announced an update to the iPad Air, a year and a half after it gave the tablet an iPad Pro-style redesign. According to The Verge, though most of the design is still the same, however, the new iPad Air model has been updated with a faster M1 processor, which was first seen in Apple's Macs.

Starting at USD 599 for the Wi-Fi-only model, it will also support 5G, and the USB-C port is up to twice as fast with 10Gbps of data transfer speeds. The Wi-Fi and cellular version will be priced at USD 749.The tablet, which has a built-in Touch ID in the power button, will be made available from March 18 in colours including gray, pink, purple, blue, and a silver/gold cross which Apple is calling "starlight."

In the camera department, the device has an updated 12-megapixel sensor in the front and will support Apple's Center Stage feature that's designed to automatically keep user in the frame while on calls. The new iPad Air's back camera is still the same with 12 megapixels. It's 10.9-inch display peaks at 500 nits brightness and supports HDR, but there's no mention of ProMotion. The iPad Air has landscape stereo speakers. As per The Verge, similar to the previous-gen, it's compatible with the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard.

Meanwhile, Apple hosted its 2022's first big hardware event 'Peek Performance', on March 8, during which it launched the 3rd generation low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, two years after the 2nd gen arrived. According to GSM Arena, while this new phone might look the same from the outside as the 2014 iPhone 6 design, however, the internals are much improved.

The phone sports the Apple A15 chipset, the same chipset as on the latest iPhone 13 series, and the fastest smartphone chip to be around. The storage options on the 3rd gen iPhone SE include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Though the hefty bezels at the top and bottom make this phone larger than an iPhone mini, its display size is still 4.7" in diagonal.

This generation of the iPhone SE also has the "toughest glass on a smartphone" (Ceramic Shield) for improved durability. Further, a Touch ID fingerprint reader below the screen is also present. On the camera side of things, improvements have been made but mostly on the computational photography side as it still has a single 12MP unit without goodies like sensor-shift image stabilization which was part of the 13-series. Also, it has Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

This new SE supports 5G because all current models from the company have that capability even though Apple still sells iPhone 11 models, which have 4G offerings. As per GSM Arena the 3rd gen iPhone SE will go on pre-order on March 11, starting at USD 429 for the 64GB model. Shipments will begin on March 18 in the first wave of 30 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US.

ANI