New Delhi: As Apple fans in India make a beeline to grab new series of devices, the iPhone 14 has received a good response from those who wish to enter the iOS ecosystem as well as from those who are enjoying the 13 and 12 iPhone series. The reasons are simple: Powerful main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, A15 Bionic that ensures better battery life, Crash Detection and industry-leading durability features in iPhone 14. Leading industry experts have also stressed that iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are going to receive super response in India.

Is the iPhone 14 worthy of becoming your next companion at the office, at home, and on the go? Let us find out.

Available in the popular 6.1-inch size, iPhone 14 features a durable and sleek, aerospace-grade aluminium design in five beautiful finishes -- midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. The device comes with an updated internal design for better thermal performance, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1,200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision. While streaming your favourite TV shows or enjoying high-density smartphone gaming, iPhone 14 stays with you for a longer period of time sans any lag, with long-standing battery life.

A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU enables even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming, while protecting privacy and security with the Secure Enclave. On the camera front, iPhone 14 introduces a new standard for photo and video capture with a new 12MP Main camera that features a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and ‘Photonic Engine' for a giant leap in low-light performance. Through a deep integration of hardware and software, 'Photonic Engine' improves mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras: up to 2x on the Ultra Wide camera, 2x on the TrueDepth camera, and an impressive 2.5x on the new Main camera, according to Apple.

Seeing is believing and as you click photos in low lights, you will be left amazed at the clarity. The main sensor enables photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. A new Action mode for an incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when a video is being captured in the middle of the action.

iPhone 14 offers Cinematic mode, available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR. The new Action mode yields incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when a video is being captured in the middle of the action. Another most-talked-about new feature is Crash Detection in iPhone 14 which is very useful on some of the dangerous Indian roads.

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognise loud noises typified by severe car crashes. When combined with Apple Watch, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users' help efficiently said Apple.

When a severe crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely to be in closer proximity to the user, while the call is placed through iPhone if it is in range for the best possible connection. You must have read about iOS 16 a lot and iPhone 14 also offers a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that will change the way you experienced iPhone earlier. iPhone 14 is now available in India from Rs 79,900 (128GB) at Apple Store Online and Apple Authorised Resellers. (IANS)