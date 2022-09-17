New Delhi : The results of a rat study, which were presented today at the 60th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, suggest that regular exposure to blue light from tablets and smartphones may affect hormone levels and raise the risk of premature puberty.

A longer period of exposure to blue light was linked to the early onset of puberty in female rats, who also displayed decreased melatonin levels, elevated levels of several reproductive hormones, and physical alterations to their ovaries.

The use of mobile devices that emit blue light has already been related to children's sleep patterns being disturbed, but current results imply that there may be additional dangers for foetal development and future fertility. (ANI)