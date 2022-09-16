New Delhi: Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is starting to test Community Chats for Facebook Groups inside the Messenger app. According to GSM Arena, it's probably easiest to think of Community Chats as Meta's own interpretation of Discord. These will be available for Facebook Groups, and users will be able to join and partake from Facebook Messenger.

The person who creates the Community Chat can organize it into categories, so group members are easily able to find what's most interesting to them. As an admin, users can start a chat for group members around a specific topic, an event chat for an outing or a meetup, a view-only broadcast chat to announce group-wide updates, and an admin-only chat to collaborate with other admins and moderators. (ANI)