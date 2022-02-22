New Delhi: If you thought February 22 this year was just the second day of your working week, you need to revisit the date because it is much more than that. There is some divine coincidence in the date. The 22nd day of the month, the 2nd month of the year, the 22nd year of the 21st century coinciding with Tuesday, the 2nd day of the week.

With the number 2 recurring in the pattern ,which is difficult to miss, no surprises then that people especially those having a penchant for astrology and numbers are calling it a 'Twosday'. This special date will never come again. So, it is special in many ways.

According to astrologers, the number 2 is considered to be the number of moon in astrology. Astrologers say the number signifies collaboration and partnership. In such a situation, for those people whose radix is ​​two, this day becomes more special for collaboration, relationship and teamwork.



Gupt Navratri also starts from today



In another coincidence in term of Hindu religion, the Shukla Paksha of Magh month the Hindi calendar also commences today also coinciding with the secret Navratri of Maa Durga thereby adding to the special significance of the date.

Also read: Astrological predictions for the day