Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, the son of a communist revolutionary leader, was a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial chief who promoted economic growth before ascending to the very top a decade ago. On Sunday, China's 69-year-old leader secured a widely expected third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, paving the way for him to remain in power for at least five more years - and possibly longer.

In his first decade in power, he tightened state control over the economy and society and promoted a more muscular foreign and defence policy, all while establishing himself as one of the most powerful leaders in China's modern history.

EARLY YEARS

June 15, 1953: Born in Beijing, the son of Xi Zhongxun, a senior Communist Party official and former guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought the communists to power in 1949.

Born in Beijing, the son of Xi Zhongxun, a senior Communist Party official and former guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought the communists to power in 1949. 1969-75: At the age of 15, Xi is among many educated urban youths sent to live and work in poor rural villages during the Cultural Revolution, a period of social upheaval launched by then-leader Mao Zedong.

At the age of 15, Xi is among many educated urban youths sent to live and work in poor rural villages during the Cultural Revolution, a period of social upheaval launched by then-leader Mao Zedong. 1975-79: Returns to Beijing to study chemical engineering at prestigious Tsinghua University.

Returns to Beijing to study chemical engineering at prestigious Tsinghua University. 1979-82: Joins military as aide in Central Military Commission and Defence Ministry.

REGIONAL LEADER

1982-85: Assigned as deputy and then leader of the Communist Party in Zhengding county, south of Beijing in Hebei province.

Assigned as deputy and then leader of the Communist Party in Zhengding county, south of Beijing in Hebei province. 1985: Begins 17-year stint in coastal Fujian province, a manufacturing hub, as vice mayor of the city of Xiamen.

Begins 17-year stint in coastal Fujian province, a manufacturing hub, as vice mayor of the city of Xiamen. 1987: Marries Peng Liyuan, a popular singer in the People's Liberation Army's song and dance troupe. They have one daughter. An earlier marriage for Xi fell apart after three years.

Marries Peng Liyuan, a popular singer in the People's Liberation Army's song and dance troupe. They have one daughter. An earlier marriage for Xi fell apart after three years. 2000-2002: Governor of Fujian province.

Governor of Fujian province. 2002: Transferred to neighbouring Zhejiang province, where he is appointed party chief, a post that outranks governor in the Chinese system.

Transferred to neighbouring Zhejiang province, where he is appointed party chief, a post that outranks governor in the Chinese system. March 2007: Appointed party chief of Shanghai but stays only a few months.

Appointed party chief of Shanghai but stays only a few months. October 2007: Joins national leadership as one of nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top leadership of the Communist Party.

Joins national leadership as one of nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top leadership of the Communist Party. March 2008: Named vice president of China.

Named vice president of China. August 2011: Xi hosts then-Vice President Joe Biden on the latter's visit to China, nearly a decade before Biden becomes US president.

NATIONAL LEADER