Rome : A World War II bomb was detonated in northern Italy on Sunday, in an operation that saw 3,000 people evacuated for security reasons, local media reported. The 450-kg bomb had been spotted in the Po river near Mantua, some 160 km south-east of Milan, dpa news agency reported, citing ANSA.

According to ANSA, Army specialists removed the detonator from the bomb before moving the device to a cave some 45 kilometres away where it was detonated in a controlled manner. Some 3,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the site where the bomb was discovered. They began returning to their homes in the afternoon.--IANS

Also Read-J-K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses anti-tank mine found near Bandh Tip of Samba