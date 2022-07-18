Hyderabad (Telangana): The world's smallest police station is located in the city of Carrabelle near Florida, USA. In fact, it is the same size as a telephone booth.

It was in 1963 that a phone belonging to the police on National Highway 98 in the town of Carabel was fixed to the wall of a nearby building.

A police beat officer on duty used that phone. As it was beside the road, when the police officer was not there, the hooligans used to make a lot of calls from it. It became a problem then. At that time he was the only policeman in that area. That's why they set up a small telephone booth and kept the phone in it. The same has become a police station. It is recognised as the smallest police station in the world.

Also read: Pulitzer Prize in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music announced

The small police station room set up at that time is now on display in the chamber office. From Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, visitors are given the opportunity to view it. Tourists who come to visit the city are still in awe of this small police station. Along with its prototype, a bench has also been installed at the place where the police station was established earlier.

Tourists take selfies here and share them on their social media accounts. The small police station has been shown in some television shows and a movie. The police station still has a landline phone. Until some time ago, visitors used to make calls from this. But currently, a landline phone without a dial is kept.