London: It is the silence of the usually bustling and echoing 900-year-old Westminster Hall in London where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is Lying-in-State that is most striking as thousands of mourners file past, including members of the Indian diaspora. The occasional muffled sobs become all the more poignant and enhanced in what is the oldest building of the UK's parliamentary estate, which has seen many historic events dating as far back as the 11th century.

The mourners, many of whom have been on their feet for anywhere between five to eight hours in a queue extending over 5 km, are made up of the elderly and babies, some on wheelchairs and others accompanied by guide dogs. We loved Her Majesty the Queen and the world loved her. As she said, the price of love is grief. We are grieving, said Lord Karan Bilimoria, British Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer. (PTI)