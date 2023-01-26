New Delhi: As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings to Indians. In the message, Anthony Albanese called it a "moment" to honour the "rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India." Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell has shared Anthony Albanese's message on Twitter.

In the message, Albanese said, "It's a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite around their shared love of India and their shared faith in its future." Albanese further said, "It's also a reminder of everything our shared future holds, all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties."

Anthony Albanese stated that Australia's Day is also celebrated on January 26. Highlighting the importance of both nations celebrating the national days on a single day, he stated, "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese stressed that India has made "extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all. I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said, "The success of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for nations. And the Indian democracy has not only survived but is thriving. Our warmest felicitations to the Government and people of India on the 74th Republic Day. Wishing India peace, progress & prosperity." This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. (With Agency inputs)