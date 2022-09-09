New Delhi : Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at 96. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the solemn occasion and said that the "world has lost a great personality". "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family and said that she had served her country with utmost dignity. "My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity," Gandhi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on the Queen's passing away and said that the "second Elizabethan era has come to an end".

"Deeply pained by the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end," Stalin tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that she will be long remembered for her dignity and her unwavering commitment. "Queen Elizabeth II will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment. My sincere condolences to @RoyalFamily, the people of UK and everyone around the world mourning the demise of one of the greatest monarchs of all time," he added in his tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing her condolences, said that an era came to an end as the Queen who was the longest reigning British monarch passed away. "I express my condolences to the British Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee tweeted.