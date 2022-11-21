Doha (Qatar): The Iranian football team has refused to sing the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup game against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan on Monday. As they played their first match against England on Monday, the players did not sing their national anthem before their opening game of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ahead of the game, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide "collectively" whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in support of anti-government protesters in Iran. The 11 Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around the Khalifa International Stadium.

Iran has been rocked by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16. Iran is playing group B opener at the Khalifa International Stadium which became a cauldron of emotions, with fans left in tears as players refused to sign their national anthem in protest.

The stadium saw fans in tears as Iran team stood in solidarity in protest against recent repression in their country following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. (Agency inputs)