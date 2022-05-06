Berlin (Germany): A woman in Germany has been found guilty of sexual assault in what is being described as a case of criminal "stealthing", a first such case by a woman. "Stealthing" occurs when a man secretly removes his condom during sexual intercourse, unbeknownst to his partner. But this case, in the western German city of Bielefeld, is being termed "historic" because, for the first time, a woman has been found "stealthing".

A German court found a woman guilty of sexual assault after she kept the man in dark and poked holes in her partner's condoms without his knowledge. She was handed a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner's condoms, the Deutsche Welle (DW) reported citing local media. The case concerned a 39-year-old woman who was in a casual relationship with a 42-year-old man.

The lovebirds met online last year and began a casual, sexual relationship. Things went south, when the woman developed deeper feelings for her partner but knew that he didn't wish to be in a committed relationship. The 39-year-old woman then secretly poked holes in the condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand, hoping to get pregnant. However, she did not succeed.

The woman 'stealther' later messaged the man, saying that she believed she was pregnant and told him that she'd purposefully damaged the condoms. The man then went on press criminal charges against her partner and the woman admitted to attempting to manipulate him.

ANI